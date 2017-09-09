Nagaland Congress Launches State Wide Tour

With state assembly election slated to be held next year, the Congress Party in Nagaland on Friday launched a state-wide tour to highlight the alleged “misgovernance and misrule” of the Naga People’s Front (NPF)-led DAN government in the state.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President Kewekhape Therie would lead the tour and would hold public meetings in every district headquarter till September 28.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of such public meeting organised by Kohima District Congress Committee (KDCC), Therie said “the 15 years rule of NPF, it has become necessity for the Nagas to wake up for change because of their misrule and mis-governance”.

Therie alleged that the present NPF government is more concerned towards money and power mongering with selfish motives while the people are left with worst road conditions, and no infrastructure development worth mentioning.

“We have to remove the NPF government for the betterment of the people of the state,” he said while stating that the prime objective of the state-wide tour would be to remove the RSS ideologies of communalism from the soil of Nagaland, including the BJP and its alliance partner NPF.

Therie while extending support to the Clean Election Campaign of Nagaland Baptist Church Council, urged upon the electorates to elect candidates based on the election manifesto of a political party and not on the basis of the wealth a candidate possesses.

“Electing representatives on the basis of manifesto will bring about better development in all fronts, but if candidates are elected on the basis of the wealth, it would encourage corruption and nepotism,” he said.

Therie assured that given the opportunity Congress would bring the required change and take Nagaland towards development and progress, while all forms of corruption will be rooted out. He said that NPCC has a road map for the state which will transform into election manifesto while also announcing that one such activity would be cover 100 per cent medical bill of every citizen.

-PTI