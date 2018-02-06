Nagaland Congress Merges with NPP

The Nagaland Congress (NC), a regional political party of the state, merged with the National People s Party (NPP) on Monday, ahead of the Assembly elections on February 27.



The NPP is a national-level political party, though its influence is mostly concentrated in the state of Meghalaya. The party was founded by P A Sangma after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party in 2012.



NC president, Nillo Rengma said the decision to merge with the NPP was taken in order to strengthen the party under the leadership of national president of NPP, Conrad K Sangma.



“NPP is the only party that can cater to the needs of the people of this region,” said Rengma while speaking to media persons here today.



He said discussions are going on for pre-poll alliance with the ruling Naga People s Front (NPF) party.



However, a final decision in this regard has not yet been taken, he added.



Conrad Sangma, who was here to attend the merger programme, claimed the joining of veteran political leaders from Nagaland Congress party clearly reflects the faith of people in NPP. He said NPP is the only platform that can raise the issues concerning the North east region.



Nagaland state unit, NPP president, Ato Yepthomi said the list of intending candidates for the polls will be announced soon.



The last date for filing of nomination papers for the Assembly election in February 7.



The party has also constituted a six-member committee headed by Nillo Rengma to oversee the party election process.

