Nagaland Congress Opposes Attacks on Christian Community

Vehemently condemning the recent spate of attacks on Christian Community across the country, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee stated the arrest of Christmas Carol singing group in Madhya Pradesh is an outright assault on the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution.

“The deafening silence of the BJP government at the centre to allow some religious fanatics to issue their diktats on the peaceful Christian Community is appalling,” said the party, adding, “Ever since BJP came to power various religious outfits and fringe elements have been allowed to run riot with scant regards to the law of the land. On close scrutiny, these extreme elements are the foot soldiers of BJP during elections and it is no wonder that the government chooses to look the other way round and allow the writ of the state to be hijacked by these fanatics who are no better than Taliban or ISIS.”

The party further added that it is unfortunate that NPF-BJP government in the state has remained mute spectator to all these happenings. “Few months ago in July 2017, NPF claimed to have severed ties with BJP by holding a Beef Fest to show that they really meant it and to the extent of NPF President calling Chief Minister as ‘Heraka Boy.’ However, few months down the line, they are all back together to finish the remnants of whatever little is left after looting the state for the past 15 years.”

The party also expresses its solidarity with the Christian Community across the nation who living under constant fear psychosis perpetrated by the various religious outfits with the tacit blessings of the BJP government. “In this regard, we demand that the central government to take immediate action in order rein these extreme religious outfits and assure protection to the lives and rights of its citizens across the nation.”