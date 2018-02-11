Nagaland Congress Urges People to Outrightly Reject BJP-NDPP Alliance

The assembly elections of 2018 will be a watershed moment in the history of Nagaland since this is not a mere clash of political parties fighting for power but a clash of ideology that will define the course of Nagaland politics in the years ahead, this was stated by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

In a press statement issued by NPCC said, “The Indian National Congress through NPCC stands by the ideology and principles of secularism and liberal democracy, while we have the BJP on the other side representing the Hindutva forces ably supported by alliance partners like the NDPP.”

The party further added that today we still have a choice to either accept or reject the Hindutva forces before we are left without any choice once they grab absolute power and start imposing their divisive agenda. “In guarding this precious choice of the people, NPCC has always stood by its ideological commitment to the idea of secularism and liberal democracy all through the years and therefore will not allow the BJP and its alliance partner NDPP to compromise the rights of our people and our way of life.”

“We welcome any secular minded parties and leaders in forming a broad consensus to provide secular and stable government and to stop the onslaught of Hindutva forces in Nagaland,” the party clarified, adding, “Our people need a peaceful and stable secular government.”

The party further urged the people of Nagaland to outrightly reject the BJP-NDPP alliance that is remotely controlled by Hindutva forces.

“At stake is the future of our people who have thrived under democratic way of life since ages. We cannot just barter our rights, beliefs and customs for some instant gratification that will soon destroy the entire social fabric of the state,” they asserted.