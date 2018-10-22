Nagaland Declared Best Horticulture State

NET Bureau

The 11th Global Leadership Awards have been declared and Nagaland will be awarded the Best Horticulture State.

Informing this on his Twitter handle, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stated on Sunday: “The 11th Global Leadership Awards has been declared & #Nagaland will be awarded the Best Horticulture State.”

“Agriculture Leadership Awards recognizes the leadership roles played by individuals & institutions for positively impacting the lives of farmers & rural masses,” he further tweeted.

While the International Leadership Award has been conferred on Prof. Rudy Rabbinge, Special Envoy — Food Security, Government of Netherlands, the Africa Leadership Award has been conferred on Anthony Seam K Morrison. President CEO, Chamber of Agribusiness, Ghana.

The Research Leadership Award has been conferred on National Research Development Corporation while the Academic Leadership Award has been conferred on Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Livelihood Leadership Award has been conferred on Shailendra Chaudhary, MD, NERCORMP, Shillong.

A total of 20 awards have been announced.

The State of Jharkhand has been conferred the Best Fisheries State; the State of Bihar has been conferred the Best Animal Husbandry State; the State of Gujarat has been awarded the Best Agriculture State and the State Horticulture Mission, Government of Haryana, has been conferred the Program Leadership Award.

Source: North East Now