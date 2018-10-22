Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 22 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland Declared Best Horticulture State

 Hot News
  
Nagaland Declared Best Horticulture State
October 22
14:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 11th Global Leadership Awards have been declared and Nagaland will be awarded the Best Horticulture State.

Informing this on his Twitter handle, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stated on Sunday: “The 11th Global Leadership Awards has been declared & #Nagaland will be awarded the Best Horticulture State.”

“Agriculture Leadership Awards recognizes the leadership roles played by individuals & institutions for positively impacting the lives of farmers & rural masses,” he further tweeted.

While the International Leadership Award has been conferred on Prof. Rudy Rabbinge, Special Envoy — Food Security, Government of Netherlands, the Africa Leadership Award has been conferred on Anthony Seam K Morrison. President CEO, Chamber of Agribusiness, Ghana.

The Research Leadership Award has been conferred on National Research Development Corporation while the Academic Leadership Award has been conferred on Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Livelihood Leadership Award has been conferred on Shailendra Chaudhary, MD, NERCORMP, Shillong.

A total of 20 awards have been announced.

The State of Jharkhand has been conferred the Best Fisheries State; the State of Bihar has been conferred the Best Animal Husbandry State; the State of Gujarat has been awarded the Best Agriculture State and the State Horticulture Mission, Government of Haryana, has been conferred the Program Leadership Award.

Source: North East Now

 

Tags
NagalandNagaland Best Agriculture
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.