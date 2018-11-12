Nagaland Dentist Awarded Golden Tooth Award

NET Bureau

A dentist from Dimapur is said to have been awarded an award called the IDRR Golden Tooth Award.

Temjennungsang Longchari was awarded the Golden Tooth Award. Longchari is a dental and facial aesthetic surgeon, a note from Dental Touch & Facial Aesthetics, in Dimapur, informed on Sunday. The award was stated to have been presented during a dentistry programme that was held from Saturday to Sunday at Thodupuzha in Kerala.

Updates informed that the award is hosted by the Indian Dentist Research and Review (IDRR) to recognize ‘outstanding achievements of dentists’ across India.

‘The IDRR Golden Tooth Awards remind us of the true purpose of the year-round good deeds for dentistry. This is to foster an environment where the best efforts of dental profession result in the best outcomes for humanity.

The award ceremony function brings dental professionals and industry partners to celebrate and honour the great work being done,’ the note added.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror