Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 12 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland Dentist Awarded Golden Tooth Award

Nagaland Dentist Awarded Golden Tooth Award
November 12
17:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A dentist from Dimapur is said to have been awarded an award called the IDRR Golden Tooth Award.

Temjennungsang Longchari was awarded the Golden Tooth Award. Longchari is a dental and facial aesthetic surgeon, a note from Dental Touch & Facial Aesthetics, in Dimapur, informed on Sunday. The award was stated to have been presented during a dentistry programme that was held from Saturday to Sunday at Thodupuzha in Kerala.

Updates informed that the award is hosted by the Indian Dentist Research and Review (IDRR) to recognize ‘outstanding achievements of dentists’ across India.

‘The IDRR Golden Tooth Awards remind us of the true purpose of the year-round good deeds for dentistry. This is to foster an environment where the best efforts of dental profession result in the best outcomes for humanity.

The award ceremony function brings dental professionals and industry partners to celebrate and honour the great work being done,’ the note added.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

Tags
DentistNagaland Dentist
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.