Nagaland :Dzükou Valley to be Declared ‘Plastic free zone’

NET Bureau

In affirmation of its pledge to preserve and the protect the environment, the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) is all set to declare Dzükou Valley a ‘Plastic Free Zone’ coinciding with World Environment Day.

The SAYO had undertaken social work at Dzükou Valley last month and cleaned the area of plastics and compost waste materials. Careless disposal of plastic waste in and around the valley over the years has not only become an eyesore but also greatly endangers the pristine environment.

Er. Zale Neikha, Advisor, Youth Resources & Sports will make the official declaration on June 5 in the presence of the public at Viswema village at 10:00 am.

Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) President, Vimeyol Theyo will also exhort the gathering.

SAYO President, Zakeleto Tsükrü informed that in order to enforce strict compliance of a ‘Plastic Free Dzükou,’ the two entry point to Southern Dzükou will be manned.

Source: The Morung Express