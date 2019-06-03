Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Nagaland :Dzükou Valley to be Declared ‘Plastic free zone’

Nagaland :Dzükou Valley to be Declared ‘Plastic free zone’
June 03
13:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In affirmation of its pledge to preserve and the protect the environment, the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) is all set to declare Dzükou Valley a ‘Plastic Free Zone’ coinciding with World Environment Day.
The SAYO had undertaken social work at Dzükou Valley last month and cleaned the area of plastics and compost waste materials. Careless disposal of plastic waste in and around the valley over the years has not only become an eyesore but also greatly endangers the pristine environment.
Er. Zale Neikha, Advisor, Youth Resources & Sports will make the official declaration on June 5 in the presence of the public at Viswema village at 10:00 am.

Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) President, Vimeyol Theyo will also exhort the gathering.
SAYO President, Zakeleto Tsükrü informed that in order to enforce strict compliance of a ‘Plastic Free Dzükou,’ the two entry point to Southern Dzükou will be manned.

 

Source: The Morung Express

Tags
Dzukou valleyNagalandPlastic free zone
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.