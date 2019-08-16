Nagaland gets its first Cyber forensic lab

NET Bureau

Nagaland deputy chief minister, Y Patton, inaugurated the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPAWC) Cyber Forensic Lab cum Training Centre at Police Training School (PTS), Police Complex Chumoukedima on 15th August.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided a grant of Rs. 93.12 crore to all the states/ Union Territories under CCPWC scheme, to set up cyber forensic cum training laboratories, hiring of junior cyber consultant and training/capacity building to provide hands-on training to Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers.

Speaking at the inauguration programme as special guest, Patton, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated that Nagaland police with the inauguration of the CCPAWC has added another feather in its cap in the field of scientific aids to investigation and maintaining law and order.

While encouraging police personnel to sharpen their skills to tackle the threats posed from the cyber world, Patton said that rapid increase in the use of information and communication technology system has resulted in varied crimes being committed in cyber domain.

He said and expressed hope that the newly launched centre would strive to ensure cyber crime investigation not only confined to a few specialists, but also to make it a must for police officers, who were the first responder victims of crimes.

Further, stating that women and children were the most vulnerable sections of the society, Patton hoped that police personnel would be trained in specific topics and courses about the modus operandi of the criminal relating to cyber crimes committed against women and children.

He said it was imperative for the centre to impart focus training of all social media crimes, financial frauds, criminal intimidation through the use of cyber technologies, circulation of obscene materials, lottery scams etc.

Patton also said that awareness campaign must be done in a sustained manner in all forms, especially in print and social media.

Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the alleged land encroachment inside Police Complex, Patton warned that the state government would not tolerate such crime. He has directed the department to submit status report along with map of the complex so as to enable government to take necessary action.

Project report on the newly launched centre was presented by system integrator, CEO, Raimetech Solutions, Kedo Nagi.

Earlier, IGP (CID), Zekotso Mero delivered welcome address and a short speech by ADGP (L&O), Renchamo P Kikon

The programme was chaired by principal, PTS, Rothihu Tetseo and dedicatory prayer was offered by Pastor Police Baptist Church, Chumoukedima, Rev. Manen.

