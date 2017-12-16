Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 16 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland Gets Six New Cabinet Ministers, Including One from BJP

Nagaland Gets Six New Cabinet Ministers, Including One from BJP
December 16
19:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Saturday inducted six new members in his Cabinet, ahead of the assembly elections in February-March 2018.

Governor P.B. Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators P. Longon, C.L. John, Vikheho Swu, S.I. Jamir and Kuzholuzo Nienu and Bharatiya Janta Party’s P. Paiwang at a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

The reshuffle came after Zeliang sacked six Cabinet ministers following reconciliation by two NPF factions led by Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s and Zeliang on December 8.

Those sacked were Home Minister Y. Patton, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tokheho Yepthomi, Roads and Bridges Minister Nicky Kire, Environment and Forest Minister Neiba Kronu, Rural Development Minister E.E. Pangteang, and Geology and Mining Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon (BJP).

A NPF ledear said the sacking was aimed to pave way for induction of Liezietsu’s loyalists in the Cabinet following signing of a memorandum of reconciliation, as per which the warring NPF groups were to patch up to provide stability to Nagaland polity and strengthen party unity.

The Chief Minister said 28 legislators had advised him to reconcile with Liezietsu since protection of party’s ‘cock’ poll symbol from a freeze was of foremost importance.

On Friday, NPF supremo Liezietsu revoked the expulsion of 20 NPF legislators and suspension of 13 other party leaders, including Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio.

The NPF had expelled Zeliang and others for six years, soon after Zeliang was sworn in again as the Chief Minister on July 19.

-IANS

Tags
Neiphiu RioTR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.