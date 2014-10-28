Nagaland Girl Alleges Rape by Nigerian

A 24-year-old woman hailing from Nagaland on Monday accused her live-in partner, a Nigerian, of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. Based on the woman’s statement, police has arrested 34-year-old Nileango after booking him for rape and causing miscarriage without woman’s consent.

In her statement, the woman told police that she had been working as a beautician in Bangalore and had come in contact with the Nileango around six months ago. “They became friends, and on Nileango’s insistence of finding a better job for her in Delhi, the woman moved to the national capital…and started living with Nileango in a rented house at Mukherjee Nagar,” a police officer said quoting the woman’s statement.

During their stay together, the woman became pregnant. Nileango then asked her to abort the child and gave her pills. The woman asked him to marry her, but despite several assurances, he never did so. Fed up with the continuous refusal by Nileango, the woman approached Mukherjee Nagar police station last night and filed an FIR.

She had once even approached Burari police station in north Delhi over the issue where the couple was advised to go for family counseling. Nileango is a Nigerian, who is now unemployed. He had come to India on a business visa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West district, N Gnanasambandan said.