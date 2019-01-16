Nagaland Government Approves 117.34 Crore for Construction of Urban Houses

NET Bureau

Nagaland government has approved Rs 117.34 crore for construction of housing for the urban poor in Kohima town.

As per the Annual Administrative Report 2017-2018 of the Directorate of Municipal Affairs, Rs. 117.34 crore has been approved by the Government of Nagaland (GoN) under the submission of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) project.

As per the report, altogether 3,504 dwelling units were to be covered. The 1,512 dwelling units were constructed in three locations in Kohima – K Badze, Meriema and Rüliezou in the first phase. The report mentioned an “in-situ” up gradation of 1992 dwelling units in Kohima for the second phase.

Three projects on housing and infrastructure development were to be undertaken under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana where Rs. 1,973.87 lakh was sanctioned for construction of 350 dwelling units for the urban poor in Medziphema town; Rs. 1,859.95 lakh sanctioned for the construction of rental housing for urban poor in Chumukedima with 384 units which is halfway to completion and Rs.1,805.21 lakh being sanctioned for 320 dwelling units at Tseminyu town where 65% of the construction is reportedly completed.

