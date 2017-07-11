Wed, 12 Jul 2017

Nagaland Governor Asks CM to Resign by July 13

July 11
17:06 2017
Governor PB Acharya has asked present Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to resign by July 13, this was claimed by former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang.

Zeliang had staked claim to form the government led by Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Sunday, a day after more than 40 party MLAs had trooped into a resort in Kaziranga in a show of rebellion against Shurhozelie.

“The governor has given time to Shurhozelie till July 13 (Thursday) to resign. If he doesn’t, we are going for a floor test,” Zeliang stated.

He had returned to the resort on Monday from the Guwahati airport after a sudden change of plan to fly to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s office in Kohima has denied receiving any instruction from Acharya.

