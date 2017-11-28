Nagaland Governor Mulls to Develop the State as an Export-Hub

Strengthening ties of the Northeast with ASEAN region through trade, culture, people-to-people contacts and physical infrastructure is the need of the hour, this was stated by Nagaland Governor PB Acharya.

Addressing the North East Governors’ Conclave in the presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at New Delhi Acharya said, “With right focus on development of connectivity, infrastructure and cooperation with the neighbouring countries, Nagaland could become one of the trading/economic hubs connecting ASEAN countries.”

Acharya further added that if the state has good road connectivity, there will be increase in trade with neighbouring countries.

He felt that once the ongoing construction of a four-lane road between Kohima and Dimapur was complete, it would open up smooth connectivity for the state as well as the region.

“Youth of the state are in an advantageous position due to their English medium education. Youth with proper skill training with English base could be strong service providers to South East Asian countries,” he noted.

For promoting ties with ASEAN countries, Acharya also suggested cultural exchange programmes with those countries. “North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur could play a key role as in this as nearly 5,000 performing artists teams were registered with NEZCC from all eight “NAMASTE” States (N-Nagaland, A-Arunachal Pradesh, M-Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, A-Assam, S-Sikkim, T-Tripura and E-East).”

Acharya further felt that efforts should be made for setting up Special Economic Zones, “Nagaland needed to be developed as an export-hub that could link up with India’s neighbourhood in South and South East Asia.”