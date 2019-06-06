Nagaland Govt Agrees to ANCSU’s Demands

NET Bureau

The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) has called off the indefinite hunger strike after the Nagaland Government ‘agreed and assured’ to meet the five charter of demands.

ANCSU vice president Benjong Longchar informed this in a press conference here after a meeting with Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio in the presence of Minister for Higher & Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along and others.

According to a statement by the ANCSU on 5th June, the state government expressed its concern on the misappropriation of the state technical scholarship funds. While condemning such illegal practice, the government assured to impress upon the investigating agencies for early report and assured to take stern action against the officers/staff involved.

The government also agreed to keep away the incumbent Director, Technical Education from the responsibility of holding the office (and if needed suspended) until the reports are finalized for a fair inquiry.

The state government has also agreed and assured to immediately set up Nodal Cell to implement all kinds of scholarship schemes in Nagaland.

It also assured to settle the Kohima Science College land issue by making alternative arrangements and initiating necessary actions for the welfare of the college. The matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on June 10, 2019, the ANCSU press statement said.

The government also asserted on the issue of the sanctioning of Assistant Professor posts under the Higher Technical Department to be recruited through the Nagaland Public Service Commission. It further assured and agreed to take all necessary measures in implementing the scholarship schemes fairly.

Meanwhile, the ANCSU stated that the Nagaland Chief Minister and Minister of Higher & Technical Education ‘regretted’ the harassment meted to the students on June 4; apologized for the assault on students; and the arrest of student leaders.

