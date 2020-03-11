Nagaland Govt assures construction of indoor wrestling stadium

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at the 27th Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) championship in Kohima assured that the state government has plans to construct an indoor wrestling stadium to encourage the youth and promote the indigenous games of the state.

Lauding the efforts of the sports body on the occasion of the 50th year celebration (1969-2020) of NWA, the CM said that the government will extend all possible support, and as a way forward he declared to construct an Indoor wrestling stadium to facilitate and encourage the wrestlers.

As per reports, the inaugural programme was chaired by Dr. Hiabe Zeliang, Transcend Voice presented the NWA anthem, Kuhupoyo Puro, former NWA president lighted the NWA torch and the oath taking was administered by Chisazo Dawhuo, senior state wrestling coach.

The association has introduced the first under-16 category NWA championship today. 12 wrestlers each from the Angami, Chakhesang and Zeliang tribes will vie for the title.

According to local reports, Venuzo Dawhuo (24 years) emerged as the champion of the 27th Nagaland Wrestling Association meet on Tuesday at local ground (Khuochiezie), Kohima. Dawhuo, the reigning champion of Chakhesang Wrestling Association, received a cash prize of Rs.5 lakh with medal, citation, memento, sash, brooch and Lt. Velahu Puro Memorial Trophy and additional cash prize of Rs.30,000.

The first runner-up, Kezhaseluo Pienyü (21) village received a cash prize of Rs.3 lakh with medal, citation, memento, sash and brooch. Pienyü was also the runner-up of Angami Wrestling M 2020.

The third position was bagged by Vevohu Swuro (29). He pocketed Rs. 1 lakh with medal, citation, memento, sash and brooch, while Kuneshoyi Zuo (30) bagged the fourth position and received Rs. 80,000 with medal, citation, memento, sash and brooch.

Altogether, 54 wrestlers (18 each from Angami, Chakhesang and Zeliang tribes) participated in the tournament. All the participants received a sum of Rs.3,000 each.

Meanwhile CM Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to congratulate the Association. He further tweeted:

“A pleasure be part of the inaugural of the 27th #Nagaland Wrestling Association Championship. Naga wrestling delineates the spirit of brotherhood and friendship.

Congratulations to the Association on celebrating 50 years of its formation and my best wishes to the participants.”

