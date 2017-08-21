Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Nagaland Govt Constitutes Committee to Review Municipal Act

August 21
2017
The Nagaland government has constituted a six-member committee to review the Nagaland Municipal Act 2002. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, stated a release issued by the chief minister’s office.

The review committee is headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Temjen Toy as the convenor. The committee would consult all tribal hohos and stakeholders for reviewing the Municipal Act and submit its report within three months from the date of notification of its constitution.

The Cabinet has also decided to sanction an amount of Rs 60 lakh for construction of a memorial monolith at the old Secretariat, Kohima as requested by Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC).

The Cabinet has also asked the judicial inquiry committee to expedite its inquiry into the January 30 killing of two youths in Dimapur during the public protest against the government s decision and submit the report at the earliest, the CMO release stated.

-PTI

Nagaland Municipal ActNagaland Municipal Act 2002
