Nagaland Govt Making All Efforts to Implement Disability Act

Nagaland government is making all efforts towards implementation of the State Disability Act in order to improve the overall condition of children and adults with special abilities, Parliamentary secretary for Social Welfare, Merentoshi R Jamir said on Sunday.

“Though the Act is yet to be implemented in the State, the government is on the job while the Act is being vetted by the Advocate General after which it would be approved soon by the State Cabinet,” he said while addressing the International Day of Persons with Disability (IDPD) in Kohima.

“We have to cater to their special needs but not by letting them feel inferior,” Jamir said while acknowledging the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities.

The Parliamentary secretary also informed that the Union Ministry of Social Justice has extended funds towards making the schools in the state barrier free while the state department is committed to implement all the policies laid by the Central Ministry for the benefit of persons with special needs.

