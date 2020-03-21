Nagaland govt orders compulsory home quarantine for those entering the state after March 6

NET News Desk

In an order issued by the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, the Government of Nagaland has directed the people who have entered the state after March 6, 2020, irrespective of being screened at various checkpoints, to self declare about their travel history and shall be subjected to go for compulsory ‘Home Quarantine’.

The order reads as follows, “It is hereby notified for strict compliance that all persons who have entered Nagaland after 6th March 2020, irrespective of been screened at various check points shall Self-Declare and report to designated Helpline Number and shall be subjected to compulsory Home Quarantine.

The order further states that those who are on ‘Home Quarantine’, shall strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time and to extend full cooperation to Health Personnel and Authorities.

Moreover, any act of non-compliance shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable as per the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

It needs to be mentioned here those on compulsory Home Quarantine shall be followed up and monitored regularly for 14 days by the District Surveillance Unit. All are, therefore, directed to contact the following:

Helpline No: 011-23978046, 7005415243, 9856071745, 7005539653

Toll Free No: 1075, 102

E-Mail: [email protected]