‘Nagaland Govt will Pave Way for Any Alternate Arrangement’

Nagaland Government on Saturday reiterated to “pave the way” in the event that any honourable and amicable settlement is arrived to the on-going Naga political dialogue.

Passing this resolution in the one day special State Legislative Assembly session, the Chief Minister, Shürhozelie Liezietsu said that in the event if any amicable and acceptable settlement is arrived between the government of India and the Naga outfits, then the state government will “pave way for any alternate arrangement”.

The house unanimously adopted this resolution and appealed the government of India to expedite the political dialogue so as to bring an early solution to the protracted Naga political problem.

MLA Dr T M Lotha said the Naga issue has been pending for a very long time with the present dialogue between the Centre and NSCN(IM) going on for almost 21 years.

The Government of India had signed a ceasefire agreement with NSCN(IM) on July 25, 1997, which came into effect on August 1, 1997. Over 80 rounds of talks between the two sides were held subsequently. Both the Centre and the NSCN(IM) then entered into a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 and the dialogue is almost in the “final stage”, the legislator said.

However, because of the “disunity among the Naga people, both underground and over-ground, the negotiating parties are finding it difficult to solve the issue”, he said. He therefore suggested that the negotiating parties should call other groups to join the talks for arriving at a solution.

Responding to Dr Lotha, Leader of the House Dr Liezietsu said the Naga issue was very complex and talks with one faction of the Naga group cannot bring an “honourable and amicable solution”.

