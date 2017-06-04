Nagaland Govt Withdraws Recognition of Rongmei Tribe

In pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet the recognition of Rongmei tribe as one of the indigenous Naga tribes of Nagaland as notified by the Government vide Notification NO.Home/SCTA-6/2017 (Pt-l)/34 dated August 4, 2012 has been hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.

According to an official statement, the 1,313 people belonging to the Rongmei tribe, already identified by the Government of Nagaland through special enumeration process as having permanently settled in the present territory of Nagaland prior 01-12 1983, along with their legitimate descendants, would continue to enjoy the status, privileges and entitlements of indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland, similar to the ones being enjoyed by members of other indigenous inhabitants, who had permanently settled in the present territory of Nagaland prior to 01-12-1963, as notified by the State Government vide Notification No. APPT-16/6/67 elated 06-07-1973 and No AR- 8/8/76 dated 28-04-1977.

This issues in supersession of Notification NO.Home/SCTA-6/2017 (Pt-I)/34 dated 4th August, 2012.