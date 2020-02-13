Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 13 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Nagaland Home Department directs DCs to issue orders to ban hunting

Nagaland Home Department directs DCs to issue orders to ban hunting
February 13
11:59 2020
NET Bureau

In view of the spread of novel coronavirus in China and the World Health Organisation declaring it a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the Home Department of Nagaland has directed the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Nagaland and all Deputy Commissioners to issue orders to all village councils in their district to ban the hunting of wild animals in their areas.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare of Nagaland had earlier issued an advisory asking people to refrain from activities like hunting. As the available evidence on novel coronavirus and past coronavirus suggest that there may have been the transmission of viruses from animals to humans, the advisory said that hunting increased the chances of contact of wild animals and wild animal products with humans. The department also sought a report of the action taken at the earliest.

Source: The Sentinel

