Nagaland hosts 1st Ranji Trophy match

Ranji Trophy match hosted by Nagaland, got underway Thursday at the Sovima Cricket Stadium, Dimapur. Nagaland cricket team is playing in the Ranji Trophy for the first time.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Mizoram were bowled out for 106 runs in 47.2 overs in the first innings. Nagaland are on 189 losing 4 wickets on Day 1.

The match will start at 8.45 am on Day 2.

Before the commencement of the game, Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the New Player’s Pavilions at the cricket stadium.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy at Nagaland Cricket Stadium Sovima, general secretary, Nagaland Cricket Association, Abu Metha said that cricketers from the state be getting great opportunity henceforth. “Each Naga cricketer who is playing Ranji Trophy will be earning about Rs.1.5 lakh per match which does not include other allowances like travelling expenses, kits and at the end of the season. Each cricketer playing Ranji Trophy will be taking home at least Rs.20- 25 lakhs,” said Abu. He observed potential for cricket as not only great but felt that it would contribute immensely towards generation of local employment and local economy. Abu informed that an amount of Rs.4 to 5 crore would be infused into the local Naga economy, every time Nagaland get to host BCCI matches. He further said that Nagaland would be hosting several matches from the next season.

The match officials for the Test matches at Sovima cricket stadium are match referee- Shakti Singh, umpire- BK Ravi and Abhijit Deshmukh, video analyst- Utpal Das and scorer- Raju Kumar Pandey.

Deputy chief minister, Y.Patton, hosts of MLAs, BCCI officials, dignitaries and cricket lovers witnessed the first day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Source: Nagaland Post