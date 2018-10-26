Nagaland IGP Suspended

NET Bureau

Nagaland Government has suspended Inspector General of Police (CID) Richard Yimto with immediate effect for possession of a seized consignment of drugs in his home. Sources said an FIR was lodged against Yimto in this connection.

On August 25, Nagaland Director General of Police TJ Longkumer ordered State ADGP (Law and Order) Renchamo P Kikon to make a preliminary inquiry to ascertain the facts of the case.

The ADGP in his report to the Government on October 17, which was received on October 22, revealed involvement of Yimto in the case by flouting due process of law.

The report said there was no general diary reference on the seizure and no criminal case was registered.

It also said the two persons from whose car the contraband was seized were released and the vehicle too was released on Zimmanama. The seized contraband brown sugar was kept in the personal custody of Yimto and not in the malkhana of the narcotic cell of the police headquarters.

A team led by a sub-inspector of narcotics cell of Nagaland police had seized 6.9 kg of brown sugar from a car coming from Manipur at Khuzama check post near inter-State boundary with Manipur on August 3. Two persons were detained in this connection. However, no case was registered against them.

Interestingly, they were let off after they promised to return with the kingpin of the drug business. Yimto reportedly took the consignment home from the State police headquarters on August 17, claiming that it was not safe to keep it there. He was on leave since mid-September. ADGP Kikon seized the drugs from Yimto’s residence on September 1.

The Nagaland police headquarters, in a release on October 16, said Yimto himself informed the DGP via a written explanatory note explaining the long time lapse and non-registration of case.

Basing on the facts of the case and the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the ADGP and the response to the show cause notice served to Yimto, the state police headquarters submitted a report to the government.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune