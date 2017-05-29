Nagaland is Highly Vulnerable to Soil Erosion

The state of Nagaland is said to be geologically highly susceptible to soil erosion as only 8.48 per cent of the total geographical area of 16,579 square kilometers can be considered plain and the rest is constituted by undulating and hilly terrain with altitudes varying from 200m to 3,840m.

The annual administrative report of the department of soil & water conservation of Nagaland, tabled in the recent Assembly Session said, the soil of Nagaland is highly prone to multiple geological hazards as it falls under seismic zone-V and possibly could be susceptible to landslides. The problems are considerable: about 15,551 square kilometers of the geographical area is said to be on a landslide zone; earthquakes, a major worry, which has been striking the region (small scale tremors) in recent times; frequent fires.

The state receives high annual rainfall with excessive surface run-off during summer but drought-like situations in winter as stated in. High annual rainfall with highly erosive surface water run-off potential along with extensive practice of shifting cultivation can cause irreparable damage to the indispensable natural resources, thereby triggering devastating natural calamities of unimaginable magnitude causing untold hardship to the people.

The annual rainfall which varies from 150 cm to 220 cm can either be a blessing, if properly harnessed or become a curse if allowed to flow freely as surface run-off. The high run-off water erodes top fertile soil and carries with it the valuable plant nutrients with it, making the soil less productive. It has also recorded extensive practice of shifting cultivation (Jhum), wherein about 61 per cent of the total households of the state practice shifting cultivation in about 1.00 Lakh Hector of land annually, thereby exposing about 5.65 per cent of the total geographical area of the state to soil erosion hazards.

At this rate, it is estimated that over 70 per cent of soil depletion, degradation of land and deterioration of water resources are due to extensive practice of shifting cultivation, without proper conservation measures. The net result is low level of agricultural production per unit area with farmers remaining the poorest of the poor among the society and the vital land and is natural resources in peril.

Conservation of natural resources such as land and water on sustainable basis is gaining more and more importance in the backdrop of ever increasing demand for food in the midst of alarming degradation of the indispensable natural resources and the noticeable climate change happening in the state of Nagaland. Hence, the department said adoption of appropriate conservation technology is, therefore very imperative to achieve sustainable food security for all the people of the state, to mitigate or adopt to the inevitable climate change and to avert catastrophes such as drought, floods, famine and also to sustain healthy natural resources for posterity.

The department is said to be committed to bring about sustainable development in harmony with nature through optimum development and judicious utilization of natural resources as per their needs by adopting appropriate soil and water conservation measures in an integrated manner. This, it said can ultimately lead to healthy environment, enhance productivity, stabilize people’s economy and thereby, ensure peace, progress and prosperity in the state, the report said.

-UNI