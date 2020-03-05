Nagaland launches smart board for smart classrooms

NET Web Desk

Nagaland became the first state in the northeastern region to introduce smart boards for smart classrooms.

In an effort to improve the educational facilities in the state, the smart board was launched by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio in 15 government colleges. The launching programme was held at Kohima Science College in Jotsoma on Wednesday.

A smart board is usually an interactive whiteboard that allows one to project an image and ‘interact’ with it by writing on it or moving it around. The smart board is connected to a computer and works with a projector.

Lauding the efforts of the department of Higher Education, department of Information Technology Rio said that it will enhance the learning experience and will have a positive impact on both the teachers and the students.

During the launching programme Rio wrote, “The future is here” on the digital smart board. The initiative will go a long way in improving the quality of education in Nagaland, he said.

As quoted in local reports, Rio added, “The initiative is a step in the right direction that will make learning more interactive and engaging. It can be used by teachers and students to make learning joyful and interesting. In addition, teachers will be able to deliver technology-enabled dynamic and interactive lessons in classroom.”

Rio further tweeted, “Launched Interactive Digital Smart Board for Smart Classrooms. Congratulations to all who’re associated in making the dream of technology-enabled edu. a reality. I’m sure our teachers & students will make max. use of it & it’ll help improve the quality of education in Nagaland.”

Launched Interactive Digital Smart Board for Smart Classrooms. Congratulations to all who're associated in making the dream of technology-enabled edu. a reality. I'm sure our teachers & students will make max. use of it & it'll help improve the quality of education in #Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/b03Kc3rTZG — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 4, 2020

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along in his address said that it is the first of a kind initiative in the region which will provide an interactive learning experience and hoped that it will make students smarter.

It needs to be mentioned here that Nagaland has topped the list of national e-governance service delivery assessment (NeSDA), at national e-governance conference held in Mumbai. According to NeSDA report, Nagaland topped the list among the northeastern and hill states of India, Assam came second with 0.28 while Manipur stood third with 0.23.