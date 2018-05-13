Nagaland Lok Sabha Bye-Election Directives & Notifications

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) & Assistant Returning Officer, Nagaland, Limanenla informed that the General Observers, Dr. J. Ravi Shankar, IAS & M. Chakravarty have been deployed to the state for bye poll to the Lok Sabha, 2018. In this regard, any queries related to election matters may be communicated at the given contact numbers: 7005928984, 9402053787 & 7630098858.

The commissioner & Returning Officer, Nagaland, 1- Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency for bye poll to the Lok Sabha, 2018, Motsuthung Patton, IAS in a notification informed that there will be a meeting in the conference hall of the office of the commissioner on May 24 at 2:00 pm along with General Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, political parties and contesting candidates in regard to the ensuing bye election to the Lok Sabha, 2018. Therefore, all concerned have been requested to make it convenient to attend the meeting.

The DC& DEO Kohima, Rajesh Soundararajan, IAS has informed all concerned Government Employees who have been drafted for election duty to the forthcoming Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency 2018 that all the trainings for the polling personnel’s viz. Presiding Officer(s), 1st Polling Officer(s), 2nd Poling Officer(s), 3rd Polling Officer(s) and Additional Polling Officer(s) for VVPAT for both male and female will be held at Kohima College at 10:30 AM.

The training schedules are as follows: First round training for Presiding Officer(s), 1st Polling Officer(s) and Additional Polling Officer(s) for VVPAT will be held on May 14 while 2nd and 3rd Polling Officer(s) on May 15.

Second round training for Presiding Officer(s), 1st, 2nd and 3rd Polling Officer(s) and Additional Polling Officer(s) for VVPAT on May 19.

Third round training for Presiding Officer(s), 1st Polling Officer(s) and Additional Polling Officer(s) for VVPAT on May 22 while 2nd and 3rd Polling Officer(s) on May 23.

The DC& DEO Kohima has therefore directed all the concerned polling personnel(s) detailed for Election duty to attend the training compulsorily without fail. Necessary action will be taken against the absentees as per the Representation of the People’s Act 1950 & Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

Further, all the concerned who have applied for exemption from election duty on Medical Grounds have been directed to appear before the Medical Board at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on May 16 at 10:00 AM. No further application will be accepted/entertained after May 16.

Zunheboto: In preparation for the forthcoming parliamentary election 2018, the training for the polling personals have all set to begin. On this, the Deputy Commissioner Zunheboto has directed all the polling personnel to attend the training without fail. “Stringent action would be initiated against willful absentees,” the DC Zunheboto has informed.

For presiding officers and 1st Polling officers, 1st phase begins from May 15, 2nd phase on May 22 and the 3rd phase on May 24. Whereas training for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th polling officers would be given on May 16, 23 and 24. Trainings will be conducted at Government higher secondary school Zunheboto. All polling personels have been directed to submit two passport size photographs during the 1st phase of training.

Further, as for women polling officials, all categories of polling officials (i.e. PRO, 1st polling, 2nd polling, 3rd polling officials) would have a combined training during the 1st and 2nd phase, i.e. on May 15 and 22.

In view of the forthcoming Bye Election to 1(one) Lok Sabha seat 2018, the District Level Medical Board Zunheboto have constituted with the following members for examining applications/cases received for exemption on medical ground. The board members included Vekhoyi Chakhesang, Addl. Deputy Commissioner as Convener, Dr. C.W Tungoe, Medical Superintendent Zunheboto as Member secretary, Dr. Hoito Sema, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and one more Medical Officer to be nominated by CMO Zunheboto would be members.

The Medical Board will have its seating May 17 at 11:00 A.M, at the Addl. Deputy Commissioner’s Chamber, Zunheboto

Dimapur: DC&DEO Dimapur, Sushil Kumar Patel in an Office Order informed all the Polling personnel under Dimapur District detailed for election duty for the forthcoming Bye-Election to the 1-Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency 2018 that the 1st phase of training will be held on May 15 at Dimapur Government College, Dimapur.

It is also mentioned that the training will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm for Presiding & 1st Polling Officers and from 2 pm to 4 pm for 2nd, 3rd & 4th Polling Officers.

DC therefore, directed to attend the training without fail as strict action will be initiated against the absentees as per the Representation of the People’s Act 1950 & Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

DC & DEO Dimapur, Sushil Kumar Patel has convened a meeting of Standing Committee of Model Code of Conduct on May 14 at 1:00 pm in the conference hall of DC Dimapur in connection with the conduct of bye-election to the Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency. Therefore, all concerned have been requested to attend positively.

