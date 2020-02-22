Nagaland Lokayukta Justice orders probe against Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton

Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has ordered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption against Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

Justice Singh passed an order on Thursday for registration of a case for conducting the preliminary probe on the basis of a complaint lodged against Patton for allegedly committing “offences” punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Lokayukta directed the coordinating officer/inspector, Nagaland Lokayukta Police, to register the case. The inquiry will be conducted by the Nagaland Chief Minister, who has been asked to submit his report in the form of affidavit before the next date of hearing.

In a complaint to the Lokayukta on February 19, former student leader Vicca S Aye from Chekiye village here alleged that Patton, while speaking at a programme recently, asked the candidates who qualify in the written examinations of the Nagaland Public Service Commission to approach him for help at the interview stage.

The complainant also alleged that when Patton was the Home Minister, he was involved in rampant abuse of administrative discretion and favouritism by interfering in the normal administrative functioning of the police department.

Patton had made 1,135 appointments in the police department without advertising for the said posts, the complainant said, citing several other instances of “corruption” against the Deputy Chief Minister.

The complainant urged the Lokayukta to institute an inquiry/investigation against alleged “misdeeds” and “abuse of powers” by the Deputy Chief Minister.

He also sought an inquiry into alleged “maladministration” prevailing in the police and Home departments.

The complainant urged the Lokayukta to issue appropriate directions to the State Chief Secretary, Home Commissioner and the Director General of Police to “prevent them from further aggravating the situation”.

He appealed to the Lokayukta to consider if the investigation could be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation or someone of impeccable credentials and integrity.

“As the complaint is procedurally in order, the law has to take its course. Thus, I need to proceed as per provisions of Sections 8(1)(a), 10, 11, and 12 of the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017 by passing appropriate order(s),” the Lokayukta said in the order.

As the allegations relate to a high public functionary, Justice Singh said ordering an immediate investigation, which is governed by the provisions of the CrPC, without complete verification of facts as alleged in the complaint may have a cascading effect on the existence of the State Government.

He, therefore, directed the Lokayukta Police to register a case for preliminary investigation against Patton. He also directed Patton to file his reply to the allegations in the form of an affidavit.

The Lokayukta further asked the Nagaland Police, particularly Dimapur Commissioner of Police, to ensure protection of the complainant, who comes in the category of “whistle-blower”, failing which necessary legal consequences will follow against the authority responsible for such protection.

Source: The Assam Tribune