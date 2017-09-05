Nagaland Marks Teachers’ Day with Awards, Holiday for Schools

Nagaland on Tuesday joined the rest of the nation in observing Teachers’ Day by honouring teachers with state-level awards, and declaring a holiday for all schools on Wednesday.

“Teaching is a noble profession as teachers are the real source of knowledge and wisdom, and their sacrifice is silent but tremendous,” Minister for School Education, Tokhaho Yepthomi told a gathering of teachers and students in Kohima.

A total of 16 teachers were conferred with state-level awards. Yepthomi also declared a holiday for schools in Nagaland tomorrow, honouring the sacrifices made by teachers. Yepthomi reiterated that the Centre has decided to remove all untrained teachers from service by March 2019.

However, teachers joining service before September 3, 2001 would be exempted from compulsory training for elementary education, he said. The minister said that there is a need for proactive education in Nagaland, as the state faces a lot of challenges, especially in the field of education.

“The foundation we are laying today for the future generation in Nagaland seems precarious because of the large number of educated unemployed youths in the state,” he added.

