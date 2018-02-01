Nagaland May Soon be Engulfed by Hindutva Forces in Near Future: NPCC

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has slammed “the belligerent stand of the BJP to force elections against the wishes of the people and the Civil Societies” and said the stand “will be remembered for all times to come.”

“Having deliberately planned to flood the state with money to lure candidates and buyout the voters, they simply brushed aside the Joint Declaration of January 29 and made a scapegoat out of their senior party functionary,” said a release issued by Media Cell, NPCC.

“The arrogance of the BJP has been greatly helped by majority of our people who believe that candidates should buy vote to win elections. On the contrary, Congress policy is to refrain from buying votes or bribing voters to root out corruption. Money gained from selling Votes will only be a momentary relief for some week or month and we urge the voters to abstain from getting entangled with cursed money,” it said.

“Since all the political parties led by the NPF and BJP are gearing up to take part in elections, Congress party will soon be releasing the Election Manifesto of 2018 wherein the future is assured for all. The issue is whether to have future or accept some few amount of cursed and poisonous money and keep cursing the government for the next five years,” the release further said.

“Unless the high monetary demand from the voters and party workers heaped upon candidates ceases, another corrupt government will be the default choice. While our people preach gospel outside Nagaland, here in Nagaland we are sinking into the Hindutva fold. With the mushrooming of Hindutva agents in Nagaland who are encouraged by the NPF-BJP government to set up educational and other business establishments, Nagaland may soon be engulfed by Hindutva forces in the near future,” it added.

“It is also ironic that candidates who abhor BJP and its ideology are readily joining the parties that are allied with BJP. Our people should be wise enough to reject those candidates who think that the voters are gullible enough to be taken for a ride. We appeal to the people to make a wise decision by rejecting the BJP and its comfort parties like NPF before we all perish due to greediness for money,” the release further said.