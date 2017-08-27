Nagaland Minister Expresses Concern Over Guard of Intangki National Park

Nagaland Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change Neiba Kronu on Thursday held a joint meeting with the four villages around the Intangki National Park in Peren district and voiced serious concern for protection of the only National Park in the State.

According to an official release, interacting with the goan buras (GBs), village council chairmen and elders of Beisumpuikam, Jalukiekam, Jalukiezangdi and Manglumukh villages in the presence of Zeliangrong Baudi Nagaland at Intangki National Park in Peren district, Kronu maintained that Nagaland is rich in natural biodiversity, adding it is the ‘only means which can put the state into the world forest map.’

Having an area of 202 sq kms, Intangki can be converted into a “Kaziranga of Nagaland,” which will not only enhance the economy of the villages surrounding it but also of the State through eco-tourism, the minister asserted. He emphasised that both the villagers and the department should work together in protecting the only National Park of the State from encroachers, poachers and other anti-social elements.

On the delay in completion of ‘land exchange’ process between Beisumpuikam and forest department whichhas been prolonged for several years now, Kronu appealed to both the parties to have better understanding and accept the proposal in the interest of protecting the park together.

The adviser of Zeliangrong Baudi (Hoho) Akhang Kamei conveyed the stand of the organisation stating they are for stopping all forms of encroachment within the National Park, while the nearby villages have also accepted the decision and have been extending all possible support in the endeavour of the department. He, however, urged the department and Beisumpuikam village to arrive at an early solution of land exchange. The deputy conservator of forest of the Intangki National Park (INP) Heuneilung, while maintaining that protection of the park should be given priority, pointed out the need of more forest guards patrol personnel. He also said that discussion on land exchange between Beisumpuikam and department was nearing completion. Conservator Forest of Peren and director INP, Y M Jami moderated the interaction.

Accompanied by Nagaland principal chief conservator of forest I Panger Jamir, minister Kronu also visited the Nagaland Zoological Park at Rangapahar in Dimapur. He underscored the need to increase the species of animals in order to attract visitors from within and outside the State. Director of the Nagaland Zoological Park Sentichuba Aier briefed the minister on the requirements for improvement of the zoo including forest patrolling personnel and revenue generation of the zoo, the release said.

-UNI