Nagaland MLAs Demand Toyota Innova Cars

Days after the Nagaland government is formed, at least 11 members of Naga People’s Front (NPF) have refused to accept the official vehicles allotted to them and demanded premium SUVs.

According to reports, in a letter to a Commissioner & Secretary of the Nagaland legislative assembly, 11 MLAs have demanded luxury Innova Crysta each costing around Rs 22 lakh.

In a signed letter, the MLAs have said that they are rejecting the Renault Dusters due to the maintenance issue.

“It is learned that the assembly secretariat is planning to allot Duster vehicle to MLAs.We the undermined NPF legislators have decided to not to accept the said allotment because of maintenance issue. Instead, an arrangement may kindly be made for allotment of Toyota Innova Crysta (Top Model) to all of us,” a letter reportedly said.

In the recently-concluded polls for the 60-member state assembly, the NPF emerged as the single-largest party with 27 seats. The NDPP-BJP alliance won 30 seats. The alliance, however, garnered the support of a JD(U) MLA and an Independent legislator, taking the tally to 32.

The NPF, which had ruled the state for the past 15 years, is playing the role of Opposition.

The NDPP-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, which took over the reins of Nagaland, has come up with a 100-day action plan for the state.

The newly elected ministers held their first cabinet meeting at the secretariat and set targets for its departments.

“To begin with, all government departments and institutions will be required to have their own websites, portals and social media accounts to provide information about the work to be undertaken over the next 100 days,” a statement issued by Cabinet Secretary Temjen Toy said.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, after the swearing-in ceremony, promised “good governance, transparency and a culture of meritocracy” to its people.

The Cabinet has also decided to review the progress made by the departments and the performance of the ministers on a periodic basis, while setting specific deadlines for completion of development projects.

DNA