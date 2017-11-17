Nagaland MLAs for Early Settlement of Naga Political Issue

A legislators forum in Nagaland on Friday resolved to send a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central leaders and submit a memorandum to settle the Naga political issue at the earliest.

A copy of the resolution signed by Speaker and Convener of Nagaland Legislators Forum on Naga Political Issue, Imtiwapang Aier and Chief Minister T R Zeliang was issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

It said the forum, which met in the assembly premises under the chairmanship of Aier, appreciated the leadership and vision of the prime minister for the significant progress made in the negotiations for the final settlement of the Naga issue.

It felt that it was important to settle the issue before the state assembly election scheduled early next year to prevent any shift of focus and therefore an all party meeting should be convened by the chief minister at the earliest.

For the purpose a delegation of legislators should go to Delhi to meet the prime minister and other central leaders to submit the memorandum on the Naga political issue, the resolution said.

“The involvement of the six Naga political groups along with NSCN(IM) in the ongoing peace talks is the right time to finalise an inclusive solution,” it said.

The Framework Agreement for Naga Peace had been signed in the presence of the prime minister, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval by top NSCN(I-M) leader Thuingaleng Muivah and government’s interlocutor R N Ravi at the PM’s residence in New Delhi on August 3, 2015.

The Agreement had been described as a ‘historic’ step to usher in peace in the north eastern state.

-PTI