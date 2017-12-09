Nagaland Must Look Ahead to the Future: Rajnath Singh

Exhorting Nagaland to look ahead to the future, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reiterated the Central government’s commitment to fulfill the aspiration of the Naga people for brighter tomorrow with all the honour which they richly deserve.

“Nagaland, with its rich natural resources and talented people, has limitless possibilities. Enduring peace can help realize the immense potential for economic gains, jobs, and prosperity,” he said in his address at the ongoing Hornbill festival.

Rajnath Singh, who was on a maiden to visit mountainous state of Nagaland, said that tourism can be a major driver of growth while stressing on the need to invest in skill development for youth to ensure that they are able to get gainful employment.

Noting that infrastructure development as the key for Nagaland to catch up with advance states in terms of economic development, he said that overall connectivity can create opportunities for entrepreneurs and business and also make Nagaland the gateway to southeast Asia.

Informing that New Delhi was in the process of finalising a revamped Free Movement Regime on India-Myanmar border to ensure that people living in border areas face no hardship, Singh said steps are also being taken to promote border trade by establishing land custom stations to ensure that illicit trafficking and other illegal activities are curbed at the border.

Visualizing that Nagaland has an opportunity to lead North Eastern states to the path of peace, stability, prosperity and growth, he hoped for a peaceful, vibrant, colourful and energetic Nagaland that is an example for other states to emulate.

