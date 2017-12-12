Nagaland NPF Reunion Accord to Submit to Election Commission

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, MLA, who has the support of ten NPF legislators and one independent and Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang, who has the support of 24 NPF and seven independent MLAs, following the ‘Memorandum of Reconciliation’ on December 8, are giving the final touches to the Reconciliation Agreement, which will be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to NPF party sources on Monday though the submission to the ECI is now academic since the parallel NPF party has become redundant after the resignation of its president Neiphiu Rio; the report of the reconciliation is important since the ECI has directed the NPF to submit such a report in view of the claims of the parallel NPF.

Sources informed that the reconstitution of the NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) ministry under Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang has to be done before the forthcoming Winter Session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly scheduled on December 14 and 15 next. The source also disclosed that the entire Council of Ministers likely to resign within a day or two to pave way for reconstitution before the Winter Session of the Assembly.

Since 2013, Nagaland has witnessed four occasions, where Chief Ministers were sworn-in and as many formation of ministries, as the game of musical chair for Chief Minister, created a spell of political instability. The three main players of the CM’s musical chair are, present Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang, present Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio and NPF president Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

The tussle for the CM’s chair had caused splits within the NPF legislature four times, from 2014 to 2017. The NPF party was also struck by divisions in 2015 and in 2017, when a parallel body was formed twice (2015 and 2017) to dethrone the long serving NPF president Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who was also Chief minister from February 22 to July 19 this year. The Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu had the longest stint as Chief Minister, three times, from 2003 to 2013.

The NPF president Dr. Shurhozelie has been in the chair since 2005 and his tenure has been extended after the 2015 General Convention till 2020.

-UNI