Nagaland Passes Resolution Revoking Women Reservation in ULBs

The Nagaland Assembly on Friday passed a resolution unanimously revoking the provisions of 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies.

The House thus revoked the Assembly resolution of November 26, 2016 allowing reservation for women in the urban local bodies. Before the adoption of the resolution, the legislators deliberated on the necessity to revoke women reservation.

MLA Neiba Kronu asked whether Article 243(T) of the Constitution, which grants 33 per cent women reservation in the ULBs, infringes on the special provisions granted to Naga people under Article 371(A) of the Constitution or not.

Article 371(A) has special provision with respect to the state of Nagaland. He said that revocation of women reservation does not mean the rights of women are ignored but the Assembly can make special law granting special rights to the women to participate in the ULBs without reservation.

Minister Imkong L Imchen said that Article 243(T) specifically deals with women reservation and it directly or indirectly infringes upon 371(A) because of which the tribal organisations and civil societies have been pressuring the government to revoke it.

Chief Minister T R Zeliang said in view of conflict of opinion between general public and women groups, the government has decided to withdraw the November 22, 2016 resolution. The Assembly also passed the Lok Ayukta bill.

Zeliang said mere enactment of a law (Lok Ayukta Bill) will not be able to reduce or abolish corruption in public life. He said every citizen must be committed to probity both in his personal and public lives, then only the law will become a success.

“This is our humble beginning aimed at cleansing the public life,” Zeliang said. The Assembly also passed a resolution on Naga political issue after eight legislators expounded on the need for an early solution to the decades-old issue.

Through the resolution, the Assembly appealed to the Centre to bring about solution to the Naga issue before the next state Assembly elections due early next year while also urging the Election Commission not to announce the elections before an “honourable solution” is achieved.

Earlier, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Imkong L Imchen laid the Nagaland Health Service Rule (Amendment) 2017. The Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1978 (First Amendment) Bill 2017 introduced yesterday by Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Civil Aviation, P Paiwang Konyak was also passed by voice vote.

Speaker Imtiwapang Aier expressed gratitude to the legislators for the smooth conduct of the two-day winter session which ended on Friday. The Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

-PTI