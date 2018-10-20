Nagaland Police Accused of Shielding ‘Rough Cop’

NET Bureau

Delivering yet another blow to an already waning public trust in the state’s police force, the Acaut Nagaland on Friday accused the state police of attempting to protect a ‘rogue cop’, in the rank of an IGP.

The anti-graft group issued a statement on Friday claiming that the state police’s way of dealing with the issue of the IGP alleged to have concealed contraband brown sugar weighing 6.9 kg “smacks of bias to save the rogue cop and hush up the matter.”

According to the group, there could never be two ways about it. “…the officer in question is either incompetent to be a police officer or he is a cop caught in the act, either way, he has no business to be in police force. Even a mere public would be aware that seized materials are not supposed to be kept at the private residence.”

It demanded the Police Headquarters to clarify why the officer has not been suspended yet; and whether an FIR has been lodged. “Whether any senior police officers were informed by the concerned officer (sic) about taking the contraband to his private residence.

“Narcotics offence is a serious offence inviting penalty up to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, so whether the two contraband carriers, caught at Khuzama check post are still in custody or if released why and under what condition and whose orders. Whether the police personnel of the officer have been questioned on this matter.”

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror