Fri, 08 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland Police Shoots Off Fake News Alert

June 08
13:00 2018
Faced with mounting cases of ‘fake news’ through various social media platforms, a rattled Nagaland police establishment on Thursday issued a statement to the local press urging citizens to exercise restraint and caution.

“In the recent past a large number of fake news and rumours have been floated on the social media groups like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter etc. These news items have created false alarm in the society and sometimes these rumours can take an ugly turn by causing conflict among various sections of the public…It is requested that all social media users should exercise extreme caution while sharing any such information with friends or public,” read a statement from the director Nagaland police authorities on Thursday.
It suggested to citizens to confirm the authenticity of information ‘from official channels or sources.’

“Needless to say that an element of criminality is also associated with people originating such information or also sharing such information. Therefore Nagaland Police would like to appeal and advise everyone to kindly cooperate on the matter and exercise caution while circulating info on social media.”

Official contacts for such interface with the police are:
Facebook account: D (space) G (space) P (Space) Nagaland
Facebook page: DGP Nagaland
Twitter: DGP Nagaland
Whatsapp no: 8258829982

- Eastern Mirror

