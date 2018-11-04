Nagaland Private Schools Asked to Impart Life Skill Knowledge

NET Bureau

Adviser to the Nagaland School Education Department KT Sukhalu on Saturday asked the management of the private schools in the State to empower students not only with the knowledge of books but also with life skills by engaging them in extracurricular activities.

Sukhalu also urged the private school managements to appoint only qualified and trained teachers to ensure that the students were nurtured well. He was addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of All Nagaland Private Schools’ Association (ANPSA) at Dimapur sports complex stadium in Dimapur.

The former Secretary of Nagaland Science and Technology department stated that all untrained school teachers may have to go. He asked the school managements to pay the salary of their teachers commensurate with the work they do while pointing out that the private schools were faring better than the government schools.

Sukhalu observed that enrolment in private schools was increasing while it was on the decline in government schools.

Director, CBSE, Regional office, Guwahati, KK Choudhury, attended the function as the guest of honour.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune