Tue, 31 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Nagaland Speaker dies of lung cancer
December 31
12:10 2019
NET Bureau

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai since then. He is survived by his wife and 10 children. Yhoshu’s mortal remains will be flown to Nagaland on Tuesday, they said.

He was elected to the Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district. In 2008 and 2013, he won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments, before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018. He won for the third consecutive term from the Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker.

Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the demise of Yhoshu. “With the demise of Vikho-o Yhoshu, people of Nagaland have lost a tall and prominent leader,” Ravi said.

In his condolence message, Rio said Yhoshu was a kind-hearted man and a gentle soul. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly… Nagaland has lost a great leader,” the Chief Minister said.

Additional Secretary (Home) Nusieta Rhakho said Nagaland will observe a three-day mourning from Monday.

Source: The Assam Tribune

