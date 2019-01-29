Nagaland State Cabinet Declares that Government Rejects CAB

NET Bureau

The Nagaland State Cabinet on Monday declared that the State Government remains opposed and rejects the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), and assured that it would “leave no stone unturned to constantly protect the rights and privileges of the people.”

This declaration was made during a state cabinet meeting in Kohima on January 28. The meeting asserted that “we will continue to undertake measures to further strengthen safeguards for our people.”

“The people of Nagaland have expressed their opposition and resentment to the CAB in various forms in a democratic manner and the State Cabinet took into account the will and desire of all sections of the people,” the cabinet observed.

It stated that the PDA Government through the State Cabinet has always held the view that Nagaland is protected under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India and the ILP Regulations “in that any person who acquires Indian citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Bill, if passed in Parliament, will be ineligible for acquiring property or settling down in Nagaland.”

It further said that the Nagaland Government has since the beginning “expressed its opposition on the CAB and has also conveyed the same to the Government of India (GoI).” The cabinet pointed out that on January 7 it took the decision to appeal to the GoI to review the Bill before final passage in Parliament. Furthermore, the State Cabinet in its meeting held on January 18 reaffirmed its stand that Nagaland is protected under Article 371 (A) and the Chief Minister had written to the Union Home Minister informing the GoI on the Cabinet decision.

The cabinet also expressed solidarity with neighbouring states, following which the Nagaland government had on January 18 written to the GoI appealing for a wider consultation with all North East States to ensure that the rights of indigenous people of the region are fully protected.

Reiterating its January 7 decision to hold a consultative meeting with tribal hohos, NGOs, civil societies, political parties, prominent citizens and all stakeholders, the cabinet stated that the State Government had decided to appeal for positive participation from all stakeholders to air their views and suggestions. Following this, the cabinet had decided to refer the matter to the Standing Committee of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Article 371 (A) “so that we can undertake measures to further strengthen the rights and the interests of the people.”

Meanwhile, also on the agenda was the Nagaland political issue. The State Cabinet observed that with the ongoing political negotiations between the Government of India, the NSCN and the NNPGs undergoing a crucial stage, “it is pertinent that appropriate measures are undertaken to ensure that the peace talks are not hampered in any manner.” It further urged that “any decision to impact the political scenario should be avoided at all costs.”

Source: The Morung Express