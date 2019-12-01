Nagaland State turn 57 today

NET Bureau

On the 57th Statehood Day, the Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Naga people, to the leaders who toiled under exacting circumstances and secured Nagaland within the constellation of Indian Union with a unique status safeguarding the tradition, customs and culture of its people besides land and resources.

In a message, the Governor said today Nagaland is at the cusp of history with a new dawn of a new Nagaland beckoning. He said the Naga people have now the sacred responsibility to build a new Nagaland- “a Nagaland where every citizen is free from fear, fear of gun, fear of deprivation, fear of ignorance, fear of disease, fear of lack of opportunities and above all fear of unable to dream big.”

“Such a Nagaland has to be built by all the 2 million people of Nagaland. It cannot be built by government alone. It is possible only through a mass movement in which every citizen is an active partner in this holy enterprise,” the Governor stated.

He also maintained that the “new Nagaland has to be built on a foundation of rule of law, transparency and accountability; where the majesty of law does not discriminate the rich and poor, strong or weak, majority or minority; where governance, be it at the village or state level is transparent and accountable.”

“We need to build a culture of transparency, accountability and respect for law. A Nagaland where those in the authority discharge their duty in spirit of service,” he stated adding that such a Nagaland will be free from corruption, where citizens will feel empowered and those in authority will be humble, steeped in the spirit of service.

Also stating that Nagaland is blessed with unparallel promising potential – both human and natural, the Governor dwelt on the need to build our precious human resource which are like uncut diamond and therefore have to be cut and polished with care.

The Governor also urged upon health workers including doctors, paramedics and teachers, especially those serving in the far-flung rural areas to render their service with utmost sense of responsibility.

He further urged upon the youth to take care of their health and be aspirational, even if the present prevailing situation around is not adequately conducive while assuring that situation will change soon for the better.

