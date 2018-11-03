Nagaland to Axe Untrained Elementary Teachers

NET Bureau

The Principal Secretary to the Nagaland School Education Department, Menukhol John, has said that around 3,000 untrained elementary teachers of private and government schools in the State will be terminated from service by March next year in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India.

Addressing the 40th triennial general conference of All Nagaland School Teachers’ Association at the Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema, in Kohima district on Thursday, John said the termination would be carried out at the directive of the Centre. Only trained professionals should teach children according to the Central guidelines.

The Principal Secretary said teachers need professional qualifications to bring change in the education system. He added that the School Education Department in the State is one of the biggest employers with 25 per cent of the State’s budget being used to pay salaries. However, government teachers are the most irresponsible, he rued.

Citing official data, John said that though more than 20,000 teachers are posted in 1,013 government schools in Nagaland, only 41 per cent students are enrolled in government schools.

He said enrolment in Class IX in government schools was 34.98 per cent in 2016, which came down to 33.98 per cent in 2017 and further dropped to 25 per cent in 2018. The percentage of enrolment in private schools, on the other hand, is 74.62 in 2018.

John appealed to the teachers not to interfere in the administrative functioning during policy set-up and restructuring.

PWD Minister Tongpang Ozukum, who was also present on the occasion, opposed the “communitisation policy” followed by the School Education Department. He said the policy had led to the department losing control over the teachers, thereby increasing the “practice of proxy teachers”.

Ozukum rued that teachers in the State behave like employees of village and ward education committees, conveniently forgetting that they are government employees meant to serve the people.

The minister suggested that the department should periodically review the merits and demerits of the policy. Stating that the communitisation policy had been adopted to check the practice of proxy teachers, he said unless the teachers honoured the department’s directive, the policy would never be successful and the students would continue to suffer.