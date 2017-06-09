Nagaland to be Open Defecation Free by Early Next Year

Nagaland will be declared an Open Defecation Free (ODF) state by early next year, a minister said on Friday.

Six out of 11 districts- Dimapur, Kiphire, Longleng, Mokokchung, Phek and Zunheboto will be declared ODF by July this year while the entire state would be made ODF early next year, state Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Chotisuh Sazo said at a workshop.

“Under the Centre’s Swacch Bharat Mission, out of the targeted 2,62,939 toilets, the state has so far built 2,11,723,” he said at the ‘Sanitation Workshop for Women Leaders’ organised by the apex women body in the state capital – Angami Mechii Krotho (AMK).

-PTI