Sat, 27 May 2017

Nagaland to Introduce Local Language in Schools

May 27
11:35 2017
In an attempt to preserve, protect and promote the local language Nagaland government has decided to introduce local languages in both government and private schools of the state.

“This move will provide opportunity to every child to learn his or her mother tongue,” said principal secretary of school education and SCERT FP Solo, “It will do away alternative English from Class V to VIII in a phased manner from next year.”

He further appealed to all the stakeholders to cooperate in implementing the important policy of the government. Stressing the importance of preserving mother tongue, principal secretary stated, “According to UNESCO all the Naga languages were in the list of endangered languages, which could face extinction if proper care was not taken to preserve them.”

“Unfortunately 90% of Naga students opted for alternative English in lieu of local languages and some children speak either English or Nagamese at home,” he informed, adding, “If this trend continues, we would lose our uniqueness and identity which our forefathers fought so hard to preserve them.”

