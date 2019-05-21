Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

Nagaland to Join Himalayan Clean-up Campaign

Nagaland to Join Himalayan Clean-up Campaign
May 21
12:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Nagaland will join the Himalayan clean-up campaign by conducting social work in five districts of the State – Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Mon and Zunheboto – on May 25.

The cleanliness drive will be carried out to focus attention on waste management in the mountains, Convenor of the Nagaland chapter of the Himalayan Cleanup (THC), LH Thangi Mannen, said.

She said the waste collected will be assessed by its quantity and type and a report on the assessment will be sent to Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) for further action.

The THC is an annual event conducted on May 26 across the Himalayan States of India. The progamme has been preponed in Nagaland to May 25 this year as May 26 falls on Sunday.

The clean-up drive was initiated last year in conjunction with the “beat plastic pollution” theme of World Environment Day.

 

 Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Himalayan clean-up campaignNagaland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.