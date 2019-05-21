Nagaland to Join Himalayan Clean-up Campaign

NET Bureau

Nagaland will join the Himalayan clean-up campaign by conducting social work in five districts of the State – Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Mon and Zunheboto – on May 25.

The cleanliness drive will be carried out to focus attention on waste management in the mountains, Convenor of the Nagaland chapter of the Himalayan Cleanup (THC), LH Thangi Mannen, said.

She said the waste collected will be assessed by its quantity and type and a report on the assessment will be sent to Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) for further action.

The THC is an annual event conducted on May 26 across the Himalayan States of India. The progamme has been preponed in Nagaland to May 25 this year as May 26 falls on Sunday.

The clean-up drive was initiated last year in conjunction with the “beat plastic pollution” theme of World Environment Day.

Source: The Assam Tribune