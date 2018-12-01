Nagaland To Restrict Plastic Use

NET Bureau

The Nagaland Government on Friday notified its policy for restricting the rampant use of plastics in the State.

The Urban Development Department said the notification has been issued after the State Cabinet gave its approval to ban the use of plastics in the State on November 26.

As per the notification, all single-use plastic items less than 50 microns, specially plastic bags and plastic cutleries including styrofoam and thermocol disposable plates, will be banned from December 1.

It said the government offices would stop using packaged drinking water bottles below 20-litre capacity by April 1, 2019.

Alternatives like filtered water dispensers and reverse osmosis plants will be installed, while government employees will be encouraged to carry reusable drinking water bottles.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: EurActiv