Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 01 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland To Restrict Plastic Use

Nagaland To Restrict Plastic Use
December 01
13:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Nagaland Government on Friday notified its policy for restricting the rampant use of plastics in the State.

The Urban Development Department said the notification has been issued after the State Cabinet gave its approval to ban the use of plastics in the State on November 26.

As per the notification, all single-use plastic items less than 50 microns, specially plastic bags and plastic cutleries including styrofoam and thermocol disposable plates, will be banned from December 1.

It said the government offices would stop using packaged drinking water bottles below 20-litre capacity by April 1, 2019.

Alternatives like filtered water dispensers and reverse osmosis plants will be installed, while government employees will be encouraged to carry reusable drinking water bottles.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: EurActiv

Tags
Ban on PlasticNagalandPlastic
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.