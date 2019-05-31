Nagaland: Workshop on uplifting women street vendors held in Wokha

NET Bureau

Wokha District Legal Services Authority (WDLSA), Entrepreneurs Associates (EA), Nagaland and District Administration organized a workshop for uplifting women street vendors on May 30 at Deputy Commissioner’s Hall, Wokha with CEO, Coordinator, EA Neichute Duolo and Corporate Manager EA, Shirolily Shaiza as the resource persons.

According to reports, SDO (C), Wokha Chonbenthung Ezung speaking to the vendors stated, “We can start our own business instead of depending on others as Wokha is a blessed land,” and urged the participants to make use of the opportunity and put more effort to extend their business.

Terming the street vendors as the backbone of the family, he said despite all odds they sacrifice everything by sitting on the streets selling vegetables just to support their family.

He also expressed that the workshop will be fruitful and benefit vendors to a great extent, also reminding them of Government policy on restriction of single-use plastics.

CEO, Coordinator, EA Neichute Duolo, while giving an introduction to the women street vendors said the workshop was initiated with a view to sensitize them about the various rights and privileges of the street vendors.

Stating street vendors as the ‘guardians of the local economy,’ he said it is time to persuade the Government for implementation of the “Vendors Act” to empower street vendors.

He further appealed them to be honest, hard working and disciplined to become a successful businessman. The CEO also urged them to know the real value of money and encouraged them to build the habit of saving a small amount from their daily earnings.

Corporate Manager EA, Shirolily Shaiza, speaking on financial inclusion said, to empower young entrepreneurs in the field of business, the Associates has been imparting training and workshops. Apart from giving loans to local businessmen, she also highlighted the various activities and programs of the Entrepreneur Associates undertaken so far.

NJS Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary WDLSA, WV Patton dwelled on the NALSA (Legal Services to the Unorganized Sectors) scheme 2015. NJS District & Session Judge cum Chairperson WDLSA, Wokha Nino Iralu presented the keynote address.

Earlier, a short movie titled “KANE” was also screened. 103 street vendors attended the one-day workshop. EA, Nagaland also distributed raincoats to all the street vendors.

Source: The Morung Express