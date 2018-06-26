Nagaon Police Captures Eight for Alleged Moral Policing

Police on Monday arrested eight persons on charges of thrashing a couple in Nagaon district in central Assam on Saturday night, on the suspicion that they were having an affair.

In an apparent act of moral policing, the mob tonsured the woman.

The arrested were identified as Atul Baruah, 31, Suren Das, 35, Kirti Nath Hazarika, 42, Bhaben Das, 30, Dip Das, 32, Jadab Baruah, 37, Krishna Mohan Nath, 48 and Deben Chandra Das, 38.

All of them are residents of Jumurmur village under Kampur police station in Nagaon district where the incident occurred.

A case (number 158/2018) has been registered against them under Sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC.

The incident took place when Ubed Ullah, a resident of nearby Tubuki village, visited the woman’s residence at Jumurmur village on Saturday.

“At around 9.30pm, some people assaulted them, accusing them of having an illicit relationship and confined them near the victim’s house. On receiving the information about the incident, a team from Kothiatoli police outpost reached the spot at 3.50am on Sunday and recovered both of them,” a police source said.

A video of the incident, showing a group of men and women assaulting the duo and tearing off the woman’s clothes as both plead with the attackers to spare them, had gone viral on social media.

The victims, who were seriously injured, are undergoing treatment at Bhogeswari Phukanani civil hospital in Nagaon.

“The eight accused were picked up in multiple raids. They have been thoroughly interrogated and on finding sufficient evidence against them, they have been arrested,” the source said.

A similar incident occurred at Rongjuli in Goalpara a few days ago when a mob beat up an unmarried couple for travelling on a motorcycle.

-The Telegraph