Nagaon Skirmish: Assam CM Calls for Peace, Harmony

Terming the reported skirmish that took place in Nagaon recently as unfortunate, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday expressed deep dissatisfaction over the attempt of a section of the people to add communal color to it and called on all communities of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

Stating this in a press release, Sonowal reiterated that harmony and unity are the strengths of the greater Assamese society that has assimilated people from different faiths, beliefs and linguistic groups over the years. He also said progress and development can never be achieved without unity among all sections of the society.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent untoward incident that took place in Nagaon and I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony in face of provocation. We must stay united and thwart all evil designs of divisive forces,” Sonowal exhorted. Referring to Swargadeo Chaolung Siu Ka Pha and his policy of assimilation, Mr Sonowal said the bedrocks of our culture and civilization are unity and harmony.

“After Siu Ka Pha, Shankardev amplified the vision and synergy of the Assamese society as he welcomed people of all castes and creeds to accept the faith of Ek Saran Naam Dharma which eventually strengthened the Assamese community,” the Chief Minister said.

Further stating the contribution of former Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University Ashutosh Mukherjee, who was the man behind the introduction of Assamese language in the university curriculum, Sonowal said the foundation of Assamese literary movement took root in Kolkata through setting up of Asomiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha under the pioneering leadership of Lakshminath Bezbaruah.

“How can we forget that one of the most revered figures of Assam Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is equally a household name in Bengal. Along with Assam and Mumbai, Kolkata was one of the places where the maestro created many of his greatest compositions,” Sonowal said adding that the contributions of Hemanga Biswas to Assamese art and culture are equally significant and inspiring for the Assamese society.

Making a fervent call to the people of the state to carry forward the legacy of harmonious coexistence, the Chief Minister urged the people not to be swayed away by the evil designs of divisive forces and keep the harmony and brotherhood intact. Tension has been brewing in Nagaon following assault of former ULFA members by some Bengali speaking businessmen following an altercation.

