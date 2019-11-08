Nagas at cusp of history, says Gov

NET Bureau

Governor of Nagaland and Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, RN Ravi said Nagas are at the cusp of history as a new dawn has begun for a new era of peace, unity and prosperity.

The Governor stated this while addressing the Tokhu Emong Mini Hornbill at Wokha on Thursday as the special guest.

The Governor stated that the spirit Tokhu Emong ‘Senchumta’ which means reconciliation and coming together was appropriate and befitting the present situation, a DIPR report said. He called on all to overcome the bitterness and bad memories of the past and to come together in the spirit of forgive and forget and make new beginning towards unity, prosperity, development and brotherhood.

Pointing out that Nagas are inheritors of very rich culture and civilization, the Governor encouraged all to ensure that the rich culture does not fade away with the onslaught of modernity, modern technology and modern way of life and to continue performing and observing festivals which binds the community together.

The Governor meanwhile lauded the Lotha Hoho and the Lotha people in general for giving him immense support in his endeavour to bring peace on this land. He expressed hope that the Lotha community will continue to support him in days to come.

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, and S&T, IT, New & Renewable Energy and the chief host of the festival, Mmhonlumo Kikon while addressing the gathering thanked the Governor for gracing the occasion. He on behalf of the Lotha community assured fullest support and co-operation to the Governor in the days to come while bringing about peace, unity and reconciliation for the Nagas.

Thousands of people both young and old decked in traditional attires attended the festival. Word of greetings was also delivered by presidents of United Sangtam Likhum Punji and Ao Senden.

Source: The Morung Express